KeyCorp Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

