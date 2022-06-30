KeyCorp Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

