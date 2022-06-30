KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

