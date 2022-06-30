Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $10.39. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 577,892 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

