Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

