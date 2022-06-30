Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.