KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $20,094,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $389.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

