KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

