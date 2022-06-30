KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $535,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 261,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 158,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

NYSE UBER opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

