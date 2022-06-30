KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Twitter by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

TWTR stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.