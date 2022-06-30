KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 5,174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.20 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

