KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 8,039 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

