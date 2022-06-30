KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 967 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

