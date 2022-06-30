Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.12.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 256,615 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

