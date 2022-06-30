Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target Increased to €4.40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.60 ($3.83) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

