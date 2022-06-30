Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kroger has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after buying an additional 663,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

