Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

