Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Contrast

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.3% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ladder Capital and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 18.52% 4.08% 1.08% Lamar Advertising 23.66% 35.97% 7.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.78 $56.52 million $0.60 17.62 Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.01 $388.09 million $4.35 20.30

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ladder Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Ladder Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

