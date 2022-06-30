L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 5,740.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $27.47 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIQUY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($167.31) to €160.91 ($171.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($147.00) to €145.45 ($154.74) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($178.92) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

