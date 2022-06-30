Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 621.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $427.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.59 and its 200-day moving average is $547.72. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

