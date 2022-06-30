Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $76.12

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.12, but opened at $79.55. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 2,767 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $631,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.