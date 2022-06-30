LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 124 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $371.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

