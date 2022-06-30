Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Leju has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

