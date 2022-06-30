Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
