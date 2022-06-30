Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the first quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

