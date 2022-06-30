Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,280.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

