Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $248,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lincoln National stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

