Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

LNC opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

