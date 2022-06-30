LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
