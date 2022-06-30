Liza Carpene Buys 190,000 Shares of RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF) Stock

RLF AgTech Ltd (ASX:RLF – Get Rating) insider Liza Carpene bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$24,700.00 ($17,152.78).

About RLF AgTech (Get Rating)

RLF AgTech Ltd, through its subsidiary RLF Carbon, provides crop nutrition products in Australia. It offers seed primers, soil and fertigation, and liquid foliar products that helps farmers grow food with enhanced nutritional value while restoring soil quality. The company, through its Plant Proton Delivery Technology enables farmers to grow higher yield and enhanced nutritious produce, as well as reduces atmospheric carbon.

