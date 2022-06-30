loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $3.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $451.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,572,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,802,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 1,148,223 shares worth $2,172,745.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $498,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $401,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

