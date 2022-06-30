Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lowered by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $176.10 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.02. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

