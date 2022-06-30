Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,141 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

