Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.
Shares of LYFT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Lyft has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
