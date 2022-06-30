Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Lyft has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

