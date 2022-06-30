Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Lyft has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Lyft by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.2% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.