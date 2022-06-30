Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
