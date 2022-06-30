Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

