Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.