Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

