Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,989.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,363,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,553,151.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 40,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.01. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 46.25%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

