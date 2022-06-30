Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.69 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.35.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

