Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSA opened at $311.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.
PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.64.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
