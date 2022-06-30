Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

