Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

NYSE AVB opened at $195.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.