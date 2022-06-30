Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

