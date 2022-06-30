Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $24.45 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

