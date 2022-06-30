Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $25.29 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.