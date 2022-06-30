Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $26.98 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2,087.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,385 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

