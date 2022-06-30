Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

