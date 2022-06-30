Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 140,957 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,957 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

