Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

