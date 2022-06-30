Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 75,127 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,127 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 325,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

